Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Authorities capture a pig by setting a trail of Doritos.

Posted: Mon Oct 15 08:03:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 08:15:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Never underestimate the power of a snack!

California authorities used Doritos to corral a runaway pig.

The swine, described as being the size of a mini horse, was spotted in a San Bernardino neighborhood over the weekend.

Quick-thinking deputies grabbed the chips from a lunch bag and made a trail for the pig to follow.

The pig followed the trail, and soon enough, was safe and sound back home.

