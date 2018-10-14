Speech to Text for Pedestrian hit and killed when trying to cross Patton road

new at five. a man trying to cross the street is now dead after a vehicle hit him last night. this is the5th pedestrian death in huntsville so far this year. i was telling my life, let god be with him. you never know. your'e not promised tomorrow. the accident happened on patton road at bob wallace avenue. huntsville police say 28- year- old jacob blackwell was trying to cross patton road when a vehicle hit him. blackwell later died from his injuries at huntsville hospital. thanks for watching-- i'm greg privett. waay 31's brittany collins is live at the intersection now ...she spoke with drivers and also learned what the city plans to do. brittany. im in the area where the pedestrian death happened last night. many people told me it's important for drivers and pedestrians to communicate when on the road. we were actually in the car. when it happened, it just shocked us. the car stopped over here. benny dupreewitnesse d saturday night's pedestrian accident....he was sad when he learned the man hit by a vehicle died from his injuries just the emotions and thoughts that were probably going through his head. but dupree and other drivers have major concerns with patton road ... jordan lane --at the intersection of bob wallace avenue. maybe if they would hurry up and widen the roads towards the arsenal...during the mornings and afternoons, it's just so packed. with the way the drivers are up and down this street, they go pretty fast. sometimes pedestrians are scared to talk across the street because they go pretty fast. huntsville police haven't confirmed whetherthe pedestrian jaywalked...or used the cross walk. make the cross walk more visible for folks, because if you look now you can barely see the cross walk. there's jaywalking over here 24/7. i think some things should be enforced as far as jaywalking and the crosswalks. patton road and jordan lane south of bob wallace are on the 2035 huntsville transportation plan...timothy gledhill is already aware of this and other projects on the city's budget why wait. we have a school right down here. not for the safety of our school and children. but for pedestrians like that gentleman. the driver and the victim were both given toxicology kits...criminal charges aren't expected at this time. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins