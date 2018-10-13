Speech to Text for Homecoming at Alabama A&M

homecoming at a&m taking on alcorn state band was rocking, 1000s of people, the alumni got in on the action... just a beautiful day at lewis crews, all knotted up at 10 to start the second half aqueel glass sacked by trey ferrell alcorn st dirving, noah johnson finds dayall harris. state on top 17-10, now late in the third, alcorn leading 26-10 bulldogs need to respond glass connects with brian jenkins jr, he's blowing past everyone 6 on board. gotta go for two, and they do! nathaniel dell right at the line. to cut the lead, but alcorn will win it on homecoming. 35-26. here's what a&m head coach connell maynor said about today's defeat. that's my fault the guys didn't execute, we haven't been playing at the level we've played all year long. hats off to alcorn that probably had a lot to do with it, that's why their four time champs. we are not there yet. we got a young team, we gotta get better." a and m enters byeeee week. before the magic city classic. two weeks away from all the fun in