High school football player suffers neck injury

find them all on our homepage. a lauderdale county high school football player is now recovering at home after getting hurt in last night's game. carson harbin suffered a neck injury and was airlifted to huntsville hospital. school officials told waay 31 he also has a bruised spinal cord. waay 31's brittany collins spent the day in lauderdale county and spoke with harbin's friends. lauderdale county high school's assistant principal told me carson harbin is still in pain. the community have been praying for him all night and morning hoping he has a good recovery. pkg i'm friends with a lot of guys on the football team. seeing them out there every friday, it makes cheering easy and memorable. but a moment from friday night will be something cheerleader carson weigart will never forget... i was distracted and they said carson's hurt. i remember my head dropping. it was scary and prob the most terrifying thing while we were cheering. immediately there was a moment of silence and everyone said a prayer...weigart told me you can't know carson harbin without loving him. we're all just grateful and blessed that he's doing better and we can all come together for him and his family. in the 7th grade harbin and weigart found out they have the same first name...since then they've been best friends. harbin has a bruised spinal cord. right now ... everyone's praying his spirits will remain high. harbin is the one usually encouraging others. he hypes us up. he's always yelling on the sidelines and makes you feel like you're a part of something. he's the cheerful one. seeing him get hurt just hurt us. you didn't even have to know him to be upset. look live according to the lauderdale county high school website, carson harbin is a senior and is the outside linebacker. reporting in lauderdale county brittany collins waay 31 news. waay 31 reached out to carson harbin and his family. they told us harbin can't talk at the moment