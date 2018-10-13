Speech to Text for Man arrested for terroristic threats

new at 10- a huntsville man is in jail tonight after police arrested him for making a terroristic threat. he could face 15 years in prison. thanks for watching. i'mgregprivett. police say micah chisom made multiple threats to police and other people. and they say earlier this month he called police and threatened to kill someone and cut them in half! neighbors told waay31s sierra phillips they were shocked when they saw police cars in their neighborhood last night. smith - "it just kind of surprised me" jeffrey smith has lived in his neighborhood for 40 years. he told me up until recently ... he hasn't seen any trouble here. smith - "we've never had anything that has happened over here like that's been going on with the shootings" police say they were called to mcclain road after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. and once they got there- micah chisom called 911 and made multiple threats to the officers there. "a little over a week later police say chisom called them to come here to his former, now abandoned home on grizzard rd they say he told them to hurry up or he was going to kill someone and cut them in half" police and neighbors say he most likely called officers to the home on grizzard because his neighbor was parked in his part of the shared driveway. neighbors on grizzard say he has made threats to them in the past neighbors on mcclain say he grew up in the house he had just moved back to and had a troubled childhood. some neighbors on mcclain were even afraid to go on camera. chisom's former convictions include- drug trafficking, domestic violence, and firearms possession with 4 prior felony convictions he could face 10-15 years in federal prison for now- some neighbors on mcclain are still reacting smith "i was shocked- because nothing like that happens over here" after police searched his home ... they added another charge of felony possession of a firearm. in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news right now chisom's case is being turned over to federal prosecutors.