Friday Night Football Week 8 - Part 2

now on to madison academy where the mustangs host the madison county tigers 1st poss for the mustangs, the 6'4" qb luke nail calls his own number and runs it right into your living room for the 15yd td madison county muffs the catch on the ensuing kickoff, and the mustangs come up with the turnover a few plays later avery seaton rumbles 10yds for the score after another failed madison county drive, luke nail throws a huge pass to a wide open clay pitsinos who strolls into the end zone for e mustangs 3rd td of the 1st quarter - mustangs win 64 to 22 next we'll move on to priceville where the bulldogs took on the undefeated north jackson chiefs and number 5 for the chiefs, lee witherspoon was the player to watch tonight. look at that speed as he runs it in for a chiefs touchdown. the bulldogs just couldnt catch up. witherspoon made some pretty powerful plays tonight but he wasnt the only one. watch number 2 kilan summers as he weaves through and gets a first down for the chiefs. north jackson brings home the win 69-7 now out to fyffe where the red devils look to keep their perfect record alive... taking on a team they have never played before... the cedar bluff tigers. things got out of hands fast early in this one...after scoring the first touchdown of the game...devils running back payton anderson takes the hand off here and breaks a 25 yard run to the end zone... too easy for the senior... and he's not done yet. next drive... its anderson again at the goalline right up the middle... this kid had 3 touchdowns in the first quarter alone! not to worry... fyffe quarterback zach pyron got his.... early in the second quarter he finds a wide open receiver all alone.... it was all red devils all night and fyffe rolled away easy in this one 56 to 0 heading over to falkville as the blue devils host decatur hertiage for their senior night decatur heritage to kick off the game - and oh they decide to do an on-side kick - and they get the ball back eagles qb arthur orr gets the snap but has to run out of the pocket but lookey there, he finds number 15 elijah waldrep up field - and waldrep will take all the way- eagles up early 7-0 but falkville doesn't let that touchdown scare them because next drive - number 28 fred walls right there with the touchdown - game is now tied 7-7. a little later in the first - blue devils with the ball again and this time number 5 aaron dove passes to number 8 christian angulo and he'll run it into the end zone for another falkville touchdown - blue devils up 14-7 - falkville wins 70 to 41 madison city schools stadium rocking for a little thursday night football cheerleaders having to keep movnig to stay warm... first quarter jamil muhammad hands it to austin magee scores next dirve, colllin malone the junior gets in the end zone they'll go for 2. 14-0 jets lead grissom unable to get thingsgonig, will have to punt,everyone looking up the in the air for the ball, but uh oh its blocked!!! very next play, vandy commit jamil muhammad will toss it up to chris hope. another jets touchdown, man they're takin off. final score. a whopping, 63-7. jets really on a roll. strike up the bands, hazel green and jemison at milton frank tonight, hazel green's chase starling passes to number 2 garrett cross taken down by jemison's number 10 travis matthews and number 18 donnavon jones hazel green's number 4 amir mckinstry fumbles the ball and jemison recovers it jemison with the ball after the fumble - couldn't do anything - punting away - punter runs out of the pocket - can't get the punt off - hazel green's number 15 deontae beauchamp recovers near the trojans 40 yard line hazel green with the ball - starling sees number 2 cross up field and goes long - but the jaguars number 25 jamar thomas was on him - pass interference called. tough game in the first half, final score 33-6. - hamilton 35 at russellville 65 - boaz 42 at sardis 14 - west limestone 12 at rogers 39 - deshler 7 at #5 brooks 48 - pisgah 6 at susan moore 35 - colbert co. 7 at red bay 12 - woodville 13 at ra hubbard 38 - central florence 9 at #10 mars hill bible