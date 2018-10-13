Speech to Text for Friday Night Football Week 8 - Part 1

to week number8of friday night football... now we're in the middle of the playoff hunt as there are just .... weeks left of the regular season... big matchups tonight including ..... and ... just a few of the games we have for you tonight big ole rivalary between randolph and jp2... that's st john paul ii for those who are wondering, first quarter, lot of action grham copeland hands to luke allison td copeland keeps it, two point conversion good 8-0. first play of the drive, seth brown throws it deep to gerald moore, great catch. 8-7. it was back and forth in the first quarter, copeland keeps it tumbles right in. two point conversion good again. 16-7. randolph wins 45 to 35 next up... we have the three and four huntsville panthers... hosting the five and one austin black bears from decatur... it would take most of the first quarter to get our first score... but with five minutes left... jr. tybo williams makes a beautiful cut in the hole... and takes it in for the score from ten yards out... austin goes up 6-0 after missing the extra point... mid way through the 2nd quarter... the black bears would add to their lead with this huge 80 yard bomb from kuyln hubbard to a wide open jayden grissom... on first and twenty five!!!! austin goes on to win 40 to 3 - sparkman senators playing host to the bob jones patriots. - sparkman would get the ball first and after driving down to the 25 of bob jones jacob medlen got sacked twice in a row - that would force the senators to try a field goal but khalil griffin of the patriots slipped through the line to get the huge block keeping the game scoreless - ensueing drive caden rose would connect with john riley for a 24 yard td to put the patriots on the board first - and just before halftime bob jones defense steping up again sacking medlen for a safety making it 9 to nothing - sparkman would come back but bob jones holds on to win 15 to 10 region match-up a little matinee at milton frank... teams are tied for third in their region.. right out the gate - lee's qb samir allen intends for the pass to go to number 1 ke'mari artis - but the aggie's number 33 jacob dendy intercepts it and takes it to house - extra point no good - 6-0 aggies up few possessions later - dendy trying to do it again - gets the hand off from number 4 isaiah pankey and runs it all the way to the one yard line - next play dendy will get into the end zone - this time aggies try for two but could not convert - score 12-0 now moving to the second quarter now - dendy on a roll today - he will run that into the endzone easily - albertville will again try for a two-point conversion - but lee will shut down qb pankey - 18-0 aggies and they will stay on top going on to win this 24 to 20 when we got there it was already 21-14 - hartselle on top - in the third quarter. you could sense the tension between these two programs tonight tigers having no trouble moving the ball down field - right there number 11 luke godsey with the quarterback keep a few plays later - godsey hands it off to number 4 keondre swoopes who takes into the end zone with ease - tigers now with the 28-14 lead heading to the fourth now - decatur has hope hartselle with the ball - godsey looks down field, sees swoopes, and launches it - but the red raiders said not in our house and number 5 turner stepp with the interception. next play decatur's trentin duper, who's back after injury,pass intended for number 1 cameron morson but hartselle's number 15 william powell almost has an interception hartselle stays undefeated in the region with the 35 -14 win over decatur well it's time now for me to catch my breath, we will take a quick break and be right back with more highlights and scores from your high school teams around