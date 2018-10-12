Speech to Text for arab crime

the car. new at 6... caught on camera! a heartless act you just have to see to believe! you're looking at someone stealing a donation jar from a store in arab. you can see one woman enters the store, distracts the person at the cash register and then her accomplice takes the jar. the store owner told waay31's sierra phillips why he believes police will catch the couple quickly. "she's looking at him like go ahead and do it... and he went" "we're trying to help a family and you're just going to pick it up and just leave--- its not right" basheer khawlani owns mikes discount tobacco in arab- he told me after realizing the donation jar was missing he watched surveillance video to find out who took it thursday he posted the video on facebook asking anyone for help identifying the two "within 20 minutes we have names for the girls and the boy" the donation jar that was stolen was there for only a week-- but it was collecting money for cancer treatment expenses for a mom of 3 "these people come and do stuff like that-- its just sad" ll- right now the owner is making plans to add a new donation jar and there's plenty of buzz online about the 2 that stole the original "we're getting plenty of comments on facebook that we need to get them arrested and if we need any help" the store owner told me he expects an arrest soon in arab, sp waay31 news the store owner says he's unsure how much money was in the jar - but his post already has 2-thousand shares. arab police told waay31 they have not made an arrests - but they'd like to hear from you