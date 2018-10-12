Speech to Text for 5G technology coming to Huntsville

new information... a coveted technology wanted around the globe will soon be in huntsville! city council gave uniti fiber the go ahead to bring 5-g technology to the rocket city. the agreement allows the company to put small cells throughout the city. waay 31's rodneya ross explains what this means for the city. poles such as this one will be popping up around huntsville soon and they're not going to be your typical poles instead they're going to be the homes of 5g technology coming to the area. sot: harrison diamond "these are really small. they're about 30 feet high. you know, you're really not going to notice them. but what's really important about this is what these small cells will enable the community to achieve as far as connectivity." vo: harrison diamond is talking about the 5-g cells that will be installed around huntsville. these cells will provide cell phone users will zero lag time and higher speeds. 5-g is technology so advanced that only one other city in the u-s is currently using it putting huntsville ahead of the game. sot: diamond "right now there's only one city that's got it turned on. verizon is doing it in i believe santa barbara, california. vo: diamond told me the cells give data a deeper network to work off of which helps get rid of the spinning wheel of death on your phone. and this new technology isn't just helping the tech industry in the city as it continues to grow but it's also influencing the housing market. sot: diamond "one of the key things people want now when purchasing a home is what's going to be my access to broadband. you know, it is a deal breaker for some people when they're selling their homes." vo: so i found a realtor and asked her how important new technology is to home buyers and she told me with the changing workforce the best technology is well desired. sot: sarah lauren kattos "a lot of them, you know, their jobs depend on that. so, you know, they have to work at home or they need that kind of technology just in their day to day living and so they want to know what's available." ll: diamond told me installation of those poles will begin sometime in december. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. diamond told waay 31 the approval of the use agreement is just the next phase of mayor tommy battles gig city initiative.