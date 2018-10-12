Speech to Text for Man accused of stealing truck, tools, and Twinkies in Limestone Co.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he ate a bunch of twinkies. he didn't want a selfie. but a guy's joyride in stolen equipment was cut short because of the technology he couldn't outsmart. take a look at him ... he's curt hall junior. limestone county deputies say he stole a truck and tools ... waay 31's scottie kay is live to explain how it all came to an end. those here at danella say they're grateful to have this truck back.. and they say it's all thanks to a high-tech camera and g-p-s system. pkg: sot james hensley, regional safety manager at danella "we would've lost a $20,000 truck and thousands of dollars of equipment. a bunch or bags of tools, several different sets of drills, power tools." james hensley is the regional safety manager of the utility construction company danella.. and says things could've been really bad after several of the company's trucks were broken into and one was stolen. but thanks to some of the company's high-tech equipment, the accused thief didn't get very far. sot james hensley, regional safety manager at danella "we were able, with the gps, to pick up every single place that he stopped at." deputies believe the driver of the stolen truck, curt hall, may have left some of the stolen tools at those stops. but tools weren't the only thing missing from the business. sot james hensley, regional safety manager at danella "he actually stole a full box of chocolate twinkies and broke into the unopened water case and took a 20-ounce water out and was drinking it while he was joyriding around the county." however, once hall noticed the camera inside the truck, he tried to remove it.. but the good news is the equipment is tamper-proof. sot james hensley, regional safety manager at danella "we would've been able to recover the vehicle without the camera system, because we could've found the truck, but we would not have been able to identify him without this." sk on cam: hensley says, after this incident, he definitely recommends the surveillance equipment to other businesses with company vehicles. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news hall is at the limestone county jail on a 15-thousand dollar bond.