Disney releases first look of live-action 'Aladdin'

Disney fans, take your first peek at the upcoming live-action Aladdin remake.

The company released the first trailer Thursday for their adaptation of the popular 1992 animated movie.

The trailer won't be in theaters until May 24, 2019.

The original Aladdin raked in more than $500 million in sales.

Canadian actor Mena Massoud plays the title character in the new version, alongside Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Marwan Kenzari.

In addition to Aladdin, Disney is also working on live-action remakes of The Lion King and Dumbo.