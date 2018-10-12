Speech to Text for Huntsville Utilities Price Hike

tuesday. in a 4 to 1 vote the huntsville city council decided to raise your huntsville utilities electricity bill starting in 2019 ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain how and when you can expect to see the increase hit your bill the city council chose the second of three options ... that means there will be a less then 1 percent increase ever year for five years ... starting january first your monthly flat rate electricity bill will increase from 9 dollars and 17 cents to 10 dollars 17 cents ... and because the utility company's 2019 fiscal year starts on the first of october ... your bill will go up again to 11 dollars 17 cents on october 1st ... from there ... you'll see a one dollar increase every october 1st until 2023 ... one thing you'll see come out of this rate increase is brand new digital meters ... "we can learn from them, so that five years from now we come back with more data, a better understanding of our customers usage pattern, look from our industry peers, and hopefully set up long term rate structures that benefit the customer and the utility." the tennessee valley authority still has to approve the rate increase ... but if all goes according to plan you'll see the extra dollar land on your utility bill starting the first of the year ... live in hsv ss waay 31