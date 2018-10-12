Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 sarah singleterry. limestone county superintendent tom sick has a meeting with the hawkins county tennessee school board today ... and he could leave that meeting with a job offer ... we know sisk is one of two finalist for the hawkins county superintendent job ... he told us if he's offered the job ... he's going to take it ... bill today a status call between attorney's and a judge is expected to happen in a madison county courtroom. it's to check in on a case involving a youth counselor accused of engaging in sexual acts with students in the school. right now-- amanda williams trial is set for november 26th. governor kay ivey's office says she will meet with the attorney for the families of three people killed in guntersville. jimmy spencer is accused of murdering the three. the way 31 i-team found out the governor's office that governor ivey has some serious concerns with the parole board. a warning if you have cash in your wallet. fake money is being passed around in decatur, according to police. it looks like a real 20-dollar bill-- but police tell us it's only for use in movies. in fact ... the bills actually say "motion picture use." all eyes are on wall street ahead of the opening bell. the dow closed down for a second day in a row yesterday. that's a 1,300 point drop for two days. president trump blames the federal reseve for the drop. recovery and clean up efforts are underway all along the florida panhandle. this is a view from above of damage in panama city. yesterday, some people were allowed to return to their homes to see the damage. preliminary estimates have damage from hurricane michael at $8 billion dollars for just two counties. alabama senator doug jones said he's planning a visit to south alabama to look at the damage from hurricane michael. fema and the state department of emergency management asked all politicians to avoid areas hit by michael until the danger is over. president trump plans to visit some of the most heavily damaged parts of florida on sunday or monday. no other details about the visit were released. after florence - the president made a trip to north carolina to survey the damage. and a live look right now where the waay 31 and red cross hurricane michael relief telethon is taking place. the number to call and donate is right there on your screen. we're working to raise money for the red cross to help victims recover along the florida panhandle and gulf coast. the telethon will run through our nightly newscasts until 6:30 tonight. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the