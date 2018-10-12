Clear

Weather Friday Morning Update

Posted: Fri Oct 12 05:21:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 05:21:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

we are tracking some the coldest air in months across the valley. we will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. tonight temps cool back into the 50s but some rain is possible sunday through tuesday.
Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 44°
