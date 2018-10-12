Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

interest rates to keep inflation in check. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? we are tracking some the coldest air in months across the valley. we will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. tonight temps cool back into the 50s but some rain is possible sunday through tuesday.we are tracking some the coldest air in months across the valley. we will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. tonight temps cool back into the 50s but some rain is possible sunday through tuesday.we are tracking some the coldest air in months across the valley. we will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. tonight temps cool back into the 50s but some rain is possible sunday through tuesday.we are tracking some the coldest air in months across the valley. we will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. tonight temps cool back into the 50s but some rain is possible sunday through tuesday.we are tracking some the coldest air in months across the valley. we will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. tonight temps cool back into the 50s but some rain is possible sunday through tuesday.we are tracking some the coldest air in months across the valley. we will see lots of sunshine today with highs