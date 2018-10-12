Speech to Text for Guntersville Business Offers Fast Food Alternative With Doughnuts, Tacos

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's dinnertime. chances are you've stopped to grab fast food on the way home sometime this week. you're not alone - in fact the c-d-c says one out of three of us do it on any given day. but waay-31's bill young found a local business helping people break the fast- food habit in a deceptively delicious way. it is the ultimate juggling act. keep up with your schedule, the kids schedule, and at the same time finding a way to eat healthy. but i discovered a fast growing business in the tennessee valley helping you accomplish all those things while using food like tacos and doughnuts. i drop my son off at the bus stop, i take my three year old to preschool, i take my 1 year old to day care at the gym, and then i go work out. that is when mom of three alison irvin squeezed us in for a skype interview. we come home, have lunch, nap, play, hockey, cheer, come home, eat, get baths and go to bed. she also must find time to make healthy food choices for herself and kids and not always rely on the drive-thru. i would rather be 30 seconds late and pack healthy food in the car. but i know its unavoidable. my kids eat fast food, i eat fast food but i try to avoid it. however, a lot of parents aren't making the same effort. a new study from the university of connecticut rudd center for food policy and obesity shows 74 percent of kids still receive unhealthy drinks and-or side items with their kids' meals. guntersville-based lean kitchen is trying to help. we understand everyone is on the go. there are days if you're running your kid to practice or work real quick, we want to give you the option to stay accountable with your diet plan. co-owner trenten hammond showed me some of the creations which serve as a deceptively healthy alternative to sweet snacks. protein doughnuts, muffins, protein bites, teriyaki chicken, taco, meals for everybody. during our tour of his operation in guntersville, he showed me the meals lean kitchen creates...and then distributes to seven different cities across the tennessee valley. connor here is putting together chicken and carrot fries.... irvin, meanwhile, remains on the go...and relies on herself to plan ahead... i try to cut up veggies - cucumbers, zucchini, sweet potatoes so we have veggies ready to grab and go. while hammond grows a business, he hopes his food will fill the need for those without the time...or patience to plan ahead. in guntersville, bill young, waay-31 news.