Speech to Text for Huntsville City Council votes on utility rate increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on the utility price hike in huntsville! starting in 2019 -- you'll be paying more for electricity. it's the second increase in just 2 years! waay 31's kody fisher joins us live with what this means for your bill -- and why the city council chose to do it this way... city council members could pick from three options -- they chose option 2. that means there will be a less than 1- percent increase every year for five years ... council members said it provided the most stability... and predictability for residential customers..." on january first... your monthly flat rate electricity bill will go up by one dollar... from $9.17 to $10.17... and because the fiscal year for huntsville utilities starts on october 1st... your bill will also go up another dollar to $11.17 on october first... and then every october 1st until the year 2023... your bill will go up one dollar... huntsville utilities says they need this rate increase for several reasons... first... the tennessee valley authority is changing their billing structure slightly... which this addresses... they also say they need money to update technology... such as new digital meters on the side of your house... "we can learn from them, so that five years from now we come back with more data, a better understanding of our customers usage pattern, look from our industry peers, and hopefully set up long term rate structures that benefit the customer and the utility." this rate increase still needs final approval from the tennessee valley authority... but huntsville utilities has already gotten this option initially reviewed... and expect t-v-a to approve it... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...