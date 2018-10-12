Speech to Text for REDO JC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

quite a few, and are in a position to make school history. james clemens is on a mission to win the school's first region championship, but the jets started off the season with some turbulence, losing their first two. "obviously, they took the losses hard. no one was satisfied with that or, you know, good with that." they then took off, making school history, getting their first victory over arch rival bob jones. "you know beating those guys was great for our community. told our guys that night that game wasn't going to define this year, and told them the years before when we lost that game, one game doesn't define a season." but it's been a perfect season ever since... james clemens isnow on a four game winning streak entering tonight's game against grissom. "you have to treat every game like it's a championship game, you have to go into practice with the right mentality and the right attitude to dominate practice that way you dominate the game." that's senior quarterback jamil muhammad's state of mind after missing last season with a torn acl. "seeing the different changes, we've came through, like trials and tribulations, and different injuries, the way it changed the team. i feel like it's all worked out for the better. i feel like that's why we are where we are now." and right now, james clemens is tied at first in the region with austin, and their goal is in "plain" site. "you know two more region games, to finish out where we want to finish out, which is with a region championship." and that would put this jets' team in the history books.