Speech to Text for Athens grocery store boycotts the NFL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

posioning. new at five ... taking a stand, at the soda cooler. an athens grocery store owner made a facebook post .... letting customers know he will no longer be selling 20 ounce pepsi products that have the n-f-l logo. you can see where this is going .... the s-and-z on shaw and highway 72 has been getting a lot of feedback about the post. waay 31's rodneya ross is live there now. rodneya, what's the owner saying, and how's his business? stewart said so far the post hasn't had an