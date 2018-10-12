Speech to Text for UG White Standup PKG

new at five ... the u-g white mercantile location in huntsville is already receiving interest from other businesses for their space... this, after they announced they will permanently close the store. the store had water damage ... after a fire broke out in the kitchen ofpints and pixels in august.. which is located directly above u-g white. waay31's steven dilsizian gives us a look at the current condition of the store and what's next... "with the circumstances and the timing... in the extent of what we have to do to reopen.. we've made the decision that the best thing to do is not reopen" to ug white owner derrick young... its just not worth it.in august... a fire broke out above ug white at pints and pixels... but when the water sprinklers went off... a lot of water leaked downstairs to ug white... damaging the ceiling... floor... and some merchandise. young owns the entire building and says its a business decision to move the store out and focus on their other location. take sot: derrick young - owner of ug white "however we will continue to focus on our original store in athens and be open there" take standup: while ug white will not be returning to this location... they are already seeing interest from other businesses looking to move into the space. take sot: derrick young - owner of ug white "there are several people that are interested... matter of fact i'm meeting with some today... we have others coming tomorrow from out of town" young says with businesses already showing interest...he will not fix too many things in the space and wants to lease it as is before making more changes. take sot: derrick young - owner of ug white "we really want to leave a lot of the decisions up to the tenants that possibly come in instead of spending money twice... we'd rather find out what their needs and desires are before we go replacing things" young will not say what businesses are interested in the space just yet. in huntsville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news.