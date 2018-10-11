Speech to Text for First responders in the Tennessee Valley prepare to help after hurricane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with hurricane michael hitting the coast...first responders in the tennessee valley are preparing if they're needed to help with any destruction it leaves behind. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county sherrif's office after she learned deputies spent the day organizing response equipment and showed her what it takes if deputies are deployed.