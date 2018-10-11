Clear

First responders in the Tennessee Valley prepare to help after hurricane

The team helps in anyway they're needed including patrolling, handing out supplies or providing extra security to prevent looting.

with hurricane michael hitting the coast...first responders in the tennessee valley are preparing if they're needed to help with any destruction it leaves behind. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county sherrif's office after she learned deputies spent the day organizing response equipment and showed her what it takes if deputies are deployed.
