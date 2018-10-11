Speech to Text for JT house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

look right now? you can see behind me the fire has completely demolished the house.firefight ers are continuing to work on hitting hot spots. utility crews have shut off the electricity and there was no natural gas connected to the property.so that's not a danger. the fire crew has assured me there is no threat to surrounding homes. although some trees did catch on fire. we'll have more information for you in the next half hour. reporting in limestone county, jefferson tyler, waay