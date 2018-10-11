Clear

JT Stabbing Deaths

Posted: Wed Oct 10 21:20:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 21:20:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Speech to Text for JT Stabbing Deaths

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the scene. jefferson, we understand the victims are related to the suspect. that's right. the sheriff's office tells me that the victims who died are the suspect's mother and sister. and in fact, within the past hour, the public information officer told me that they are waiting on a search warrant for the vehicle that you see behind me. it's unclear at this time what they are looking for. limestone county sheriff mike blakely told me that that deputies arrived at the scene the to find the suspect stabbingherself in the head and neck with a knife.
