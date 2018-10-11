Speech to Text for Tennessee Valley agencies helping out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rescue teams. new at ten... as we've shown you all the damage hurricane michael is causing throughout the south east... we know crews from across the tennessee valley are going to be helping everyone impacted by the storm... waay 31's kody fisher joins us live in huntsville with the latest on who is sending help... i learned tonight the red cross... including crews from north alabama... is planning to shelter fifteen thousand people... and hand out thirty thousand meals a day... and they could help even more if they need to... the damage you're seeing in this video is why the red cross is anticipating helping so many people... they say what we're seeing is just a fraction of the families who live in the path of the storm... and right now they're stationed throughout southern alabama... waiting to find out exactly where they will deploy... that will likely happen as soon as the sun rises... while the red cross is helping people who did not evacuate... we know linemen from joe wheeler electric membership corp will be going to help restore power... we know huntsville utilities has crews that will go make repairs to the power grid as well... and decatur utilities is also sending crews... here in the tennessee valley... we also know the huntsville drag way is opening their gates to evacuees from the storm... and we know alabama a&m is helping to house live stock people evacuated from the path of the storm... i've talked to several people today from huntsville who were on vacation in florida and had to cut it short because of the storm... but they didn't want to talk to us... saying it was insensitive to talk about their shortened vacations when people are losing homes and possibly their lives... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the red cross is already