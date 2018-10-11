Speech to Text for Huntsville Havoc ready for season

ahh, hockey is back in the tennesse valley, huntsville havoc opened up training camp today at the ice plex. coming off their historic 2018 season the havoc made history becoming the first fourth- seeded team to win the president's cup championship,no w, glenn detulleo said after the teams's sucessful season this past year, the players are ready to compete again. coach 10 players from last eason are back so, the goal is reapeat sphl champs. and the havoc fans who sell out the vbc, will help them get there. detullleo says the fans are like an extra player on the ice. you woulnd't think hockey would be big in alabama, but you come to the vbc on a saturday night and it's sold out. we really appreciate the fans, we love it.." detulleo said it's cool having the support of the uah charger hockey alum.... havoc's first home exhibition game is this saturday at the ice plex at 5. the havoc host the knoxville ice bears... brrrr.. hockey