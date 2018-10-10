Speech to Text for Agencies will get piece of trust fund

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

intention. new information... october is domestic violence awareness month. agencies across alabama will get a piece of a one-point- five million dollar trust fund from the state. that includes crisis services of north alabama. waay31's scottie kay shows us how the money will help survivors. crisis services of north alabama is just one of sixteen domestic violence agencies across the state that will soon receive money from alabama's domestic violence trust fund... and those who work for the agency here in huntsville tell me that money is very much needed. pkg: sot tanya reagan, crisis services of north alabama "more than twenty-four years ago, i discovered i was a victim of domestic violence." tanya reagan says she's living proof that domestic violence is more common than we think. sot tanya reagan, crisis services of north alabama "this is an epidemic in our homes, in all of our homes, in all of our society." and that's why the now director of crisis services of north alabama says getting help for survivors is extremely important to her. sot tanya reagan, crisis services of north alabama "we're able to help them figure out what's happening to them. and then from there, we can start developing a safety plan for them that's unique to their situation, and it can help them begin a journey to heal and not have to live with violence in their life." but they can't do it without financial assistance.. which is why reagan is happy to hear her agency will be getting money from the state to give them the help they need. sot tanya reagan, crisis services of north alabama "i do know that whatever we get, it's going to help us keep our doors open, keep our phones ringing, keep someone sitting there that can answer that phone for the person who gets the courage to call. we'll be able to be there and help them." sk on cam: it's unclear exactly how much of the one point five million dollars will go to the crisis services of north alabama, but officials here tell me they'll be grateful for every penny. reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you're encouraged to call