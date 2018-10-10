Speech to Text for The fight for Rural Hospitals

right now - in an emergency - tens of thousands of people have to rely on hospitals sometimes hours from their homes a delay that can be life threatening. rural hospitals are closing at an alarming rate! nearly 90 have closed nationwide in the last ten years. and southern states including alabama and tennessee are some of the hardest hit. "well i'd have to be doing something somewhere, go to a hospital somewhere." bobby campbell's wife, margie, is fighting off an infection.she's in the caring hands of doctors and nurses at this hospital in rural lincoln county tennessee. thankfully, it's just a few miles from their home. but if it closed - as dozens of rural hospitals have - the next closest one is in huntsville. "yeah. that's a long ways. right." in alabama where 55 of our 67 counties are considered rural six hospitals have shut their doors in less than ten years, leaving thousands without frontline healthcare close to home. in tennessee eight hospitals have closed. "your hospital's your last line of defense." candie starr is the c-e-o of lincoln health system. she says when a rural hospital closes, the effects are devastating - and not just on patient care. the economic impact spreads like a cancer through the community. "those jobs are gone and it's really hard to attract and maintain any industry and businesses in these communities. and therefore, it just creates a vicious cycle of joblessness and economies that are not going in the right direction" hospitsals that remain open are operating on life support. 86- percent of alabama's rural hospitals operate in the red, according to the alabama hospital association. "and there comes a time when you just have to say 'we have to do something drastically different.'" here in fayestville, tennessee, lincoln health system was facing some very tough decisions. the folks in the small surrounding communites at real risk of losing their hospital. but they found a white knight in huntsville, alabama." "you know, our patients, when it comes to patient care, we don't see a state line." last month, lincoln entered into a strategic affiliation agreement with huntsville hospital system, giving it more financial stability essentially ensuring its survival. some communities have raised taxes to shore up their local hospitals. and starr says there is another way to resusitate failing rural hospitals but it's a bitter pill that's become a politial hot button. "funding a medicaid expansion is just one tool that i think all smaller rural community hospitals are going to have to look at." alabama and tennessee are among fourteen states that did not opt-in to medicaid expansion as part of the affordible care act. proponents say it would provide billions of dollars to help keep rural hospitals afloat. but opponents point to co-pay estimats of 200 to 300 million dollars. governor kay ivey said recently medicaid expansion was quote not an issue we can tackle at this point. her opponent democrat walt maddox has said medicaid expansion would happen on "day one" of his administration, although he has not come up with a clear plan to pay for it. "there's a fine line there with trying to fund that. but it does immediatley give some improvement in that folks have access." the alabama hospital association is pushing for expansion, saying rural hospitals employee more than 11,000 alabamians and generate more than half a billion dollars in annual payroll benefits. beyond the dollars and sense starr says lives are at stake when a rural hospital disappears. "time is heart muscle if you're having a heart attack. time is brain tissue if you're having a stroke." patients like bobby campbell and his wife aren't thinking about the cost of running this hospital or the political tug-o- war happening in montgomery. they're just glad it's here when they needed it. "this is a good hospital right here. and it's good service that they're giving." another cost-saving trend is the concept of "micro hospitals." basically, local emergency rooms with just a few beds to treat and stabalize patients before sending them on to larger facilities. hospital administrators say that brings these smaller rural hospitals back to their original