Speech to Text for Some Choosing to Ride Out Hurricane Michael

we spoke to a couple of people riding out the storm.... neither of them evacuated! waay 31's rodneya ross has their stories, of how they prepared and what comes next.rodneya? i talked to the woman in niceville a couple of hours ago and she told me the storm has passed her area. she told me that other than a broken tree in front of her home - - there's no significant damage. tiffany "there were some parts of our area that did have evacuations. our neighborhood was not part of that so that's why we decided to stay." vo: tiffany lives in niceville, florida -- about an hour and a half away from where the eye of hurricane michael was supposed to hit panama city beach. she's originally from south carolina and has gone through other hurricanes so she already knew how to prepare for this one. sot: tiffany "we stocked up on dry goods and canned food, water. we filled up our bathtubs about every water bottle and container we had." vo: dylan miller is a fort payne native. he now lives in gulf shores. he was in mobile when i talked to him. like tiffany, he didn't evacuate either. he told me while the storm hadn't hit yet some of the roads he used were already starting to flood. he said he knows the hurricane will do a lot of damage. sot: dylan miller "it's going to be a serious, serious clean up. i don't want to say katrina bad. i don't want to say that. but it's going to be pretty bad." both tiffany and miller told me while they don't think their areas will get the brunt of the storm they're thinking about those who may lose everything. reporting live in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news.