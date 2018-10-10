Speech to Text for Bridge repaired after safety concerns

winning the race outright. new at 10... you're looking at construction underway on a bridge in madison county after it was deemed unsafe to drive on. the bridge is located on steele lane - that's right off old winchester road in new market. the work has closed about a five hundred foot stretch of the road. waay31's sydney martin talked to homeowners who told her they're relieved to see the bridge is being replaced. syd, "madison county workers are out here rebuilding this bridge after the wooden supports rotted and made it unsafe to drive on." catina porter, lives near bridge, " it's old, rickety and needed to be replaced. " catina porter has lived near the steele lane bridge right off old winchester road for more than 10 years. madison county district one commissioner roger jones who's in charge of the area told me construction on the bridge is being done by county workers... and jones told me because of that...it will keep costs under 10 thousand dollars. catina porter, lives near bridge, "i'm just glad they're fixing these things and taking notice of all this stuff around here." this isn't the only bridge in district one in need of repairs. just last month - jones told us the bridge located on carriger road right off u-s highway 2-31 in hazel green needs major repairs. the cost to repair it or build a new bridge could come tobetween 1.5 to 3 million dollars. jones told us they're still working to secure funding for the project that could close the bridge for one