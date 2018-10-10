Clear
Trojan Volleyball Honoring Only Senior

It was a night all about Hazel Green's Myah Magwood. How often is it that you are the only senior on a team? Well she definitely deserved some celebration.

it was a night all about hazel green's myah magwood. i mean how often are you the only senior on a team? she definitely deserved some celebration. at senior night. magwood, who isthe youngest of six kids and the only girl - has only been playing volleyball since her freshman year when coach co-co tate hughes asked her to play. magwood says that it's definitely surreal that she's playing in her last home game. "i'm just really excited. ready to play tonight, and a little emotional. last home game so." and magwood told us that all she wanted was "the dub" on senior night - and she got just that - the trojans defeated albertville in three sets.
