Speech to Text for Fayetteville Utility Crews Helping Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more cots happening today ... a fayetteville public utilities crew are leaving this morning to help restore power for those affected by hurricane michael ... waay 31's sarah singleterry joins us live now in fayetteville where the crew is set to depart early this morning ... this crew is leaving in ... it was just last month when ten linemen traveled to the east coast to help out with hurricane florence ... this morning we know at least four fayetteville public utilities linemen are going to troy alabama ... utilities crews in troy asked for help over a mutual aid network ... if it turns out help isn't needed there ... troy is only about two and a half hours away from panama city beach where hurricane michael could make a big impact ... i'll be here all morning to see this crew of linemen off ... so stay with waay 31 for coverage you can count on ... live in fayetteville tn ss waay 31 news