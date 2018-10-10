Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

affected we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the