Clear

Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Posted: Wed Oct 10 05:52:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 10 05:52:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

affected we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. as we continue to monitor michael we are looking at quieter conditions here in the valley. today will be highs in the low 80s with a few showers but shower chances increase tonight as a cold front moves through. that will leave us with fall conditions well into next week. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events