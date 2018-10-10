Speech to Text for Family offering reward for missing dog

on him. new at six... a veteran and his family are asking for your help finding their missing therapy dog. this is buster. he is a one- year-old australian shepherd doodle weighing about 50 pounds. he's been missing since september 24th. waay 31'srodneya ross met with the family today to learn more about buster and what he means to the family. ll: the family tells me buster went missing in the area of putnam and university drive. they told me they've put fliers around town hoping someone will return him. they even hired a bloodhound dog to track buster's scent. take vo: buster has been with the vance family for the past year. they got him to help james vance with his ptsd. vance is a veteran who served 15 years in the united states army. his wife elizabeth told me in the short year buster has been in their family he has had a huge impact on james bringing joy back to his life. sot: elizabeth vance "they're like best of friends. they do things together: play together, take naps together. for me seeing my husband the difference between this whole year has really brought a lot of joy in my heart." vo continued: vance says her husband went on four tours overseas. she says since buster has been missing his anxiety has increased and he's had to increase his medications. ll: the family told me they are offering a $500 reward to whoever returns buster to them no questions asked. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. vance told us buster was set to begin his training to become a service dog next month and they're hoping to find him soon so he can still take those