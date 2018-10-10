Clear

Jailor caught smuggling meth

A correctional officer has been charged with promoting prison contraband was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Posted: Tue Oct 09 17:00:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 17:00:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Jailor caught smuggling meth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tab. within the last hour...the marshall county district attorney's office told waay31 the correctional officer charged with promoting prison contraband was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. 27-year old zachary smith was arrested on saturday after deputies say a staff supervisor found smith in possession of drugs and paraphernalia while starting his shift. waay31's steven dilsizian just learned this new information and steven what more do we now know? dan... the marshall county district attorneys
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events