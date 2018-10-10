Speech to Text for Attorney wants Voices to be heard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. today, waay 31 learned the families of three people killed by a parolee are pushing for changes in the state's parole system. it's the latest development in the waay 31 i-team looking into the case against jimmy spencer.he's the career criminal who was let out on parole while serving a life sentence earlier this year.he's now charged with killing three people in guntersville - inlcuding a 7- year old boy.the state admits mistakes were made. waay31's breken terry spoke to the attorney representing those families about what they want to see changed. attorney tommy james out of birmingham is representing the families of colton lee, marie martin and martha reliford... jimmy spencer a man paroled just months before is accused of killing them. jameswrote the attorney general and governors office this letter asking their voices be heard. james- we want to be at the meeting our clients were directly affected by this. attorney tommy james is talking about a meeting the i-team learned is scheduled to take place next week with top law enforcement officials from alabama about cracks in the state's parole system. our series of stories uncovered spencer repeatedly broke terms of his parole and should've never been let out of prison in the first place.now james wants to make sure his clients have a say to prevent something like this from happening again. james- what happened to my clients family members is an example of what happens when a system breaks down and when individuals don't do their job. the attorney generals office said spencer was mislabeled in its system as a non victim offender and didn't know about his violent past.we obtained spencer's prison records in an open records request and uncovered multiple stabbings, assaults, and fights spencer was involved in while spending about 25 years in prison. yet he was still paroled because the board said he had a positive conduct record. james- he escaped three times he was charged with assault that is not a positive conduct record. james wants to speak with the governor and attorney general at next week's scheduled meeting on behalf of the families to hopefully spark a change in the system. james- massive failures before and after parole they are violating their own policies and procedures. look live tag: james tells me he is going to fight for these families. we will let you know once we find out the attorney general and governors response to his letter. in flo bt waay31. spencer was supposed to be serving a life sentence for crimes he committed in franklin county. in total - he's spent the better part of 30 years