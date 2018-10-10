Speech to Text for WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Worshipers defending churches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight's waay 31 i-team investigation is an in depth look at worshipers defending their churches. sadly - congregations have become targets of shooters. it's happened all too often. within the past year alone - 27 people were killed in two church shootings - in nashville and sutherland springs texas. waay31's greg privett investigates how one retired green beret here in huntsville is helping churches come up with active shooter plans. noel bishop is a retired army special forces officer and drug enforcement agent. he founded bishop 30 solutions. <<16-52-05 >"the '30' stands for the thirty great warriors of david." he and his team train worshipers to defend their churches. <15-13-45 > "you have to have the plan together. and you have to have the trained individuals to implemenet that plan. if you have both, then you are far above the power curve. and you can save lives that way." bishop considers this his ministry. <16-57-36 >"i think that this is what god wants me to do: helping people and churches and businesses be safe." <brent colee 16-24-45 > "we just wanted to be prepared." brent colee is pastor of rock creek baptist church in eva. <brent colee 16-24-45 > "with the way things are in our society, there have been a lot of church shootings." the preacher wants to keep his congregation safe. <brent colee 16-26-03 >"so, we have ten or eleven guys that have gone through the training to be able to be prepared.for any situation that comes." <kim holmes > "i think we all hate to come to that realization. but, i think it's become a reality. kim holmes knows a shooter targeting a church . is a real possibility. <kim > "i think it's a blessing that we have men in our church that have stood up and took on that responsibility." greg privett "every church is different. some churches train their security ministries to use guns. others choose unarmed security training. another difference. some churches make their security high- profile. but, others don't ." <nats > these trainees are from a huntsville church that prefers a lower-profile. no matter what a church chooses . the training is intense. <16-54-02 > "i've got a series of prerequisites that they have to go through. one builds on the other. they actually start out with the basic active shooter course. and then we get into some basic firearms -- some basic tactics. and then it elevates from there." preparing for a life or death situation . bishop puts church security teams through the paces. over and over. <15-05-06 >"muscle memory by them actually doing the physical skills that they've got to do. because you don't want someone to be in a situation and having done the skills for the first time when they're in the bad situation. so, we train them to avoid and handle a situation, a bad situation." bishop's training gives these men the prayer and power to overcome a church shooter. "you hope that these guys are never put in that situation and that our church is never put in that situation. but, to be prepared for something like that i'd rather be prepared and never need it, than to need it and not be prepared." <17-01-06 >"preparing you for the worst day of your life. we at bishop 30 solutions do that. and we take a lot of pride in that." greg privett, waay 31 news> for a link to bishop 30 solutions'