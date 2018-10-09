Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Treating Excessive Bleeding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information --it is a subject that most people don't want to talk about. but one-third of all women seek treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding at some point in their lives. but now a new non-surgical treatment is providing quick relief forty-nine-year old ann rich is a graphic designer for a large law firm. for almost a decade, she started feeling sick every month. it started right after she had twins at age 38. cg ann rich in: :12 out: :17 "once i stopped nursing and got my period back again, it was sort of overwhelming." vo/narration...... rich also struggled with bad migraines that came along with her period. for years she just dealt with it. ann rich in: :23 out: :29 "i'm sort of like an 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it kind of girl. surgery kind of scares me." vo/narration...... doctor stephanie brown says for many women in the years after childbirth and before menopause, periods can bring heavy bleeding and discomfort. for some women, birth control pills can regulate hormones and provide relief, but for others a new ablation technique may be a solution. doctor brown uses a device called minerva . cg stephanie brown, md, ob/gyn advanced women's care of pittsburgh in: :48 out: :54 "it's a great option for when you don't want to be as aggressive as a hysterectomy. it kind of meets in the middle." vo/narration...... minerva is used during an outpatient procedure that takes about two minutes. stephanie brown, md in: :59 out: 1:09 "a thermal conductive apparatus that is placed in the uterus that gently removes endometrial lining and glands that produce heavy bleeding every cycle." vo/narration...... after the procedure, doctor brown says women see an immediate improvement, little or no bleeding for up to three years. ann rich says when her periods went away- her migraines did, too. ann rich in: 1:20 out: 1:24 "i can handle it and take care of the kids." doctor brown says the procedure is for women finished having children. doctor brown says the procedure is for women finished