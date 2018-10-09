Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials on scene at hit-and-run in Toney Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cooler Temperatures on the Way

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Chris Smith tells you about today's weather and when to expect cooler temperatures to arrive in the Valley

Posted: Tue Oct 09 10:12:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 10:12:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Cooler Temperatures on the Way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rollover crashes. lets get a check of our weather
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events