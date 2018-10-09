Speech to Text for Event To End Domestic Violence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

addicted. happening today... crisis services of north alabama hosts an event for domestic violence awareness month. it takes place at athens state university from seven until eight. . so far in 2018 there are eight murders in limestone county linked directly back to domestic violence. waay-31 talked to the sheriff of limestone county who said people can help fight the violence by reporting it as soon as