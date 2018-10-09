Clear
Event To End Domestic Violence

Posted: Tue Oct 09 06:08:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

addicted. happening today... crisis services of north alabama hosts an event for domestic violence awareness month. it takes place at athens state university from seven until eight. . so far in 2018 there are eight murders in limestone county linked directly back to domestic violence. waay-31 talked to the sheriff of limestone county who said people can help fight the violence by reporting it as soon as
