Speech to Text for District 2 City Council Vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coastlines. happening today ... if you're waking up somewhere in the green part of the map on your screen listen up ... there's a run-off election in district two between francis ackridge and mary jane caylor and the polls open at 7am ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now with what you need to know before you cast a vote in this tight race ... francis akridge fell only 8 votes short in the initial august election ... she won 49.9 percent of the vote ... caylor won 32.4 ... to win outright one of them had to earn 50.1 percent of the vote ... today's election is just for those of you in district two ... that includes the doug hill and hampton cove area ... there are 16 voter precincts open today ... all from 7am to 7pm ... live in hsv