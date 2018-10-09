Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

within the last few minutes, hurricane michael was upgraded to a category two hurricane. folks along the florida panhandle are stocking up on supplies and bracing for hurricane michael. dozens of flights in and out of panama city's airport have also been cancelled. if you have a flight scheduled to or from the panhandle today or tomorrow, check your flight status. mandatory evacuations start today in parts of panama city ahead of michael. governor rick scott said the hurricane called the hurricane life-threatening and extremely dangerous. waay 31 learned power crews in fayetteville are on standby this morning ahead of hurricane michael. 10 linemen helped restore power after hurricane florence hit the carolinas last month. we also learned huntsville utilities are looking to help out. happening today... bobby garrison ... is set to appear in a morgan county courtroom for an arraignment hearing ... he faces 3 different felony charges related to the sodomy of a 14 year old girl ... the 37 year old hartselle man was arrested back in february ... happening today, supreme court justice brett kavanaugh will hear his first arguments. the supreme court is hearing two hours of arguments this morning. this is going to be the first time he joins the 8 judges to hear a case. we're just minutes away from polls opening in district two for today's run off election ... frances akridge and mary jane caylor are the candidates on the ballot ... district two includes the dug hill and hampton cove areas of huntsville ... bill moulton schools is very close to getting a school resource officer-- but first the city council has to approve it. according to the decatur daily-- the moulton police chief said it could be a month before a s-r-o is in all three public school in the city limits. happening today, the city of huntsville's recreation centers are opening their doors to show what they have to offer. today, the public can visit the rec centers all throughout huntsville-- you can see them listed on your screen. happening today...the shut down of old railroad bed road in madison county to replace a drain. it continues through friday. this is between dorning road and lockport drive. i checked this morning and the best alternate route is will triana highway.