Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here is live look of downtown huntsville. seems to be a bit breezy this morning. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. we are tracking the potential for spotty showers today with more rain expected wednesday due to a cold front passing by. we could see very minor rain amounts from michael as it passes well to our southeast. colder weather is on the way and will last through the weekend. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your on your morning.