Bobby Garrison Hearing

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on the arraignment hearing scheduled for Bobby Garrison regarding charges related to the sodomy of a fourteen-year-old girl

Posted: Tue Oct 09 05:37:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 09 05:37:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Bobby Garrison Hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ... the man on your screen ... bobby garrison ... is set to appear in a morgan county courtroom for an arraignment hearing ... he's charged with first degree sodomy ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now with the disturbing details of this case ... this morning bobby garrison faces 3 different felony charges related to the sodomy of a 14 year old girl ... the 37 year old hartselle man was arrested back
