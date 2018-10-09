Speech to Text for Family shares pain of opioid addiction

4:30. new information.... the family of a 22-year old who died from a heroin overdose tells waay 31 every family in our community needs to be looking out for the warning signs of opioid and heroin addiction in their loved ones... this comes after the drug dealer who sold their son drugs was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison... waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging and finding out - convictions for drug dealers are on the rise... and will continue to go up... the u.s. attorney for north alabama tells me law enforcement throughout our area is using a unique way of compiling overdose statistics... which is part of the reason for increased prosecution of drug dealers... who the scott family says got a hold of their son and wouldn't let go until he was dead. leigh and dewayne scott describe their son as having a kind heart... and a joker... who was slowly introduced to prescription pain killers in high school... he then switched to heroin... and ending going to rehab for the first time at 19 years old... dewayne scott/son died of overdose "he did well for a long time and then he slowly went back into it." he did another stint in rehab... and spent six months in a sober living facility... before falling back into using... but his family had no clue... dewayne scott/son died of overdose "i didn't know he was in that much of a danger and i think he didn't tell us, because he was probably embarrassed." the u.s. attorney for north alabama says cole's dealer continually sent him texts about special deals he had going on for cheaper drugs... which the scott family found out about after the fact... dewayne scott/son died of overdose "he had complained about being contacted, because he was struggling and he was trying not to relapse." cole scott overdosed and died just after christmas in 2016... he was found by his dad dewayne... once the scott's felt more comfortable sharing their story... they found they weren't alone... dewayne scott/son died of overdose "it wasn't like one or two people. it was everyone at work." the u.s. attorney for north alabama tells waay 31 we will continue seeing an increase in the amount of drug dealers put behind bars as the crackdown on the opioid crisis continues... dewayne scott/son died of overdose "i think it will help, but i think there needs to be money for people who are addicted. i think the best money can be spent on trying to prevent." part of the prevention he's talking to kids about how easy it is to get addicted... dewayne scott/son died of overdose "children in middle school need to know how dangerous this is." the scotts tell me they missed warning signs... their sons friend group suddenly changed... and his interests changed a lot... by sharing their story... they don't want another family to miss those same warning signs... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay