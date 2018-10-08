Clear

Kaleb Barker Tears ACL

Priceville alum out for rest of Season at Troy

Posted: Mon Oct 08 18:17:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 18:17:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Kaleb Barker Tears ACL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saturday. tough news for priceville alum kaleb barker. the starting troy university quarterback will miss the rest of this season after tearing his acl. trojans head coach neal brown, said barker suffered the injury on saturday against georgia state. the junior has a total of 1,013 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. he's also rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns. ad-lib sports
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events