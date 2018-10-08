Speech to Text for Kaleb Barker Tears ACL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saturday. tough news for priceville alum kaleb barker. the starting troy university quarterback will miss the rest of this season after tearing his acl. trojans head coach neal brown, said barker suffered the injury on saturday against georgia state. the junior has a total of 1,013 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. he's also rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns. ad-lib sports