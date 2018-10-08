Speech to Text for Lawrence County farmer grows cotton to spin into luxury sheets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homegrown north alabama company is bringing back high-quality textiles -made in the u-s-a. it's taking part of its locally- grown crop and creating premium 100% cotton vintage bed linens. this summer ... they even represented alabama at the white house ... in president trump's "made in america" product showcase. waay 31's greg privett shows you the operation and talks with the folks at red land cotton. "cotton crops have been rolling in across the tennessee valley. this is the end of the line for many cotton producers. they sell their cotton and don't necessarily 31 news.> to find out more about red land cotton ... find a link to their website at waay tv dot com. you can also visit their store in downtown