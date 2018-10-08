Speech to Text for Rally at downtown post office

this afternoon post office employees and others gathered in support of a house bill that aims to prevent the privatization of the postal service. they met downtown at the post office off of clinton avenue. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton has the night off. organizers at the rally told waay 31's sierra phillips - privatization could affect more than just postal employees. she's live at the post office with more... this is house bill 993- a federal bill that aims to prevent the us postal service from going from a government ran business-- to a private one right not, the bill is making its way through congress but right here in huntsville,pos tal service employees and supporters rallied in support of it drass "on paper the postal service loses money but that's not because we're not cost efficient" a white house task force was organized in may to determine what the united states postal service needs to do to be more cost effective the executive order that founded the task force says the us postal service had $65 billion in loses since the 2009 recession-- and failed to make required payments of 38 billion to their employee retirement benefits. -- people here today say privatization is not the solution "it would affect not only the 500,000 employees of the post office but also the american people" michael shewbert is a letter carrier, president of the national association of letter carriers, and an organizer of monday's rally. he and others at the rally say if the postal service is no longer federally ran it could mean a postage cost hike or loss of service in rural areas, less access to absentee voting, and could hurt small business with higher costs for shipping. drass "that would be detrimental to our customers" lew drass told me even though less people are sending mail these days--the postal service is still vital to the community drass "what hasn't changed is our customers and our relationship we have with them" he hopes to inspire postal service customers to make calls to their representatives to get them to co-sponsor house bill 993 shewbert "contact your congressman and senators and stop privatization" i contacted congressman mo brooks to find out if he supports the bill he hasn't gotten back to me just yet in hsv sp waay31 news similar rallies were held across the country today