Speech to Text for District 2 Runoff election tomorrow

go down there with the presumption that i know everything. that i am ready to go in there and take over and start voting. i want to talk to department heads, other council members, i want to talk to the mayor and business and industry. frances akridge, district 2 candidate,"there will be64 million dollars coming to the city council. i have the ability coming from business and commercial real estate to evaluate the return on the investment. two different approaches from the candidates vying for huntsville city councilman mark russell's seat. frances akridge -- a full-time community advocate -- recieved 49 point eight percent of the vote in august.... and needed 50 point one percent to win the election.... her opponent, mary jane caylor is a former huntsville city schools superintendent and a former member of alabama state board of education. she received 32 point four percent of the vote....and says that was because of low voter turn out. mary jane caylor, district 2 candidate, "people took it 31news."