Speech to Text for Sheriff's Office Investigation

4 other guns. new details concerning the investigation into the marshall county sheriff's office. waay 31 talked to the chief investigator with the district attorney's office who said the state bureau of investigation is still investigating criminal theft allegations. waay31'srodneya ross is live in marshall county where she continued to dig for information. rodneya? i spent the day making calls to find the newest information but because of the holiday most offices were closed. here's what i did find out... the district attorney's office told me they're still waiting for the state bureau of investigation to complete the investigation on their end and send it to them. i also talked to a spokesperson for the marshall county sheriff's office who told me the same thing. i called and emailed the spokesperson for the state bureau of investigation to find out when they expect to complete the investigation but i was not able to reach him. in september we learned sheriff scott walls asked the state bureau of investigationto investigate a criminal theft case within his office. the investigator for the d-a's office told me he still doesn't know exactly what the allegations are. once s-b-i completes their investigation they will send their findings back to the d-a's office who will then decide whether or not any charges should be filed. reporting live in marshall co, rr, waay 31 news.