Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Treatment for Lung Disease

new information... university of arizona researchers believe they may have found the next best testing ground for their work . in the grocery store. could spinach be the answer? sounds like science fiction, but as waay 31's will robinson smith reports, it's the latest convergence of biology and technology in a lab in phoenix, scientists are turning spinach leaves into high-tech scaffolding for tissue engineering and disease research. cg frederic zenhausern, phd, mba professor and director, center for applied nanobioscience and medicine university of arizona in: :09 out: :20 "the scaffold, the plant can be used to grow the cells, but also now all the veins and the stem of the leaf could be used as the vascular system." vo/narration.................. frederic zenhausern's team is creating a 3-d leaf platform. first, they use detergents and a flushing system to de-cellularize the leaf. frederic zenhausern, phd, mba in: :29 out: :40 "you need to remove the cells from the plant, be sure that there is no residue or component of the plant, and then be able to bring the human component to those scaffolds." vo/narration.................. pulmonologist ken knox sees similarities between leaf veins and lungs. now, he's on the team that will eventually put lung cells on the leaf scaffold. ken knox, md professor of medicine and immunobiology university of arizona college of medicine, phoenix research director, lung institute banner - university medical center, phoenix in: :49 out: 1:01 "so our hope would be that we have this model that serves as a platform that we could take a patient's blood and test it in concert with the models such that it's very specific to that patient's responses." nat sound vo/narration.................. that could be good news for jim franks, who has sarcoidosis . it causes inflammation in the lungs and is one of the conditions doctor knox is studying. cg jim franks in: 1:12 out: 1:18 "it's really the dry cough and short of breath. and it does kick in if i do something really strenuous." vo/narration.................. he loves the possibility of doctors finding treatments with the lung on a leaf. jim franks in: 1:23 out: 1:28 "i like the idea that future generations that have this disease might, may have different treatments alternatives." doctor knox says the team will have figured out how to consistently reproduce the leaf model in two years.