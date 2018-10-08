Clear

Stolen Car Arrest

Two suspects are now behind bars after police say they were found pushing a stolen disabled van

Posted: Mon Oct 08 10:19:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 08 10:19:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Stolen Car Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details -- two suspects are behind bars this morning after police said they were found pushinga stolen disabled van. brandon stowe and amber farmer were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. police say they checked the tag of the car and discovered the tag was stolen from florence. police then discovered after checking the vehicle identification number that the car was reported stolen from
Huntsville
